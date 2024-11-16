Did You Know? Not Abhishek Bachchan but THIS actor was Shoojit Sircar’s first choice for I Want To Talk

Celebrated actor Irrfan Khan's untimely demise in 2020 left a void that will remain forever and his contribution to the cinema is truly unparalleled. Do you know that Irrfan was the first choice to play the lead in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk? Yes, before Abhishek Bachchan, Sircar wanted the late actor in the upcoming film. The filmmaker revealed it all.

In a new podcast interview with Cyrus Says, Shoojit Sircar discussed how he imagined Irrfan Khan in all his movies. Sircar shared that when the filmmaker wrote the story of I Want To Talk, he thought about casting the Piku actor.

"In I Want To Talk, it was supposed to be Irrfan. Abhishek came quite close to that. I am very satisfied with the performance," Sircar said.

In the same podcast, Shoojit Sircar also revealed how he had initially planned to shelve his 2021 film, Sardar Udham after learning about Irrfan Khan's cancer diagnosis. For the uninitiated, Irrfan was first chosen to play the titular role in the movie. However, the Angrezi Medium actor asked him to continue his project without him.

Sircar noted that while the director went ahead with Vicky Kaushal, he missed his "dear friend" Irrfan Khan. The I Want To Talk director expressed that he feels that there is a huge vacuum after his demise. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the filmmaker stated that he came closer to what Irrfan could have performed. He added that Vicky did a "fine job" in the 2021 biopic.

Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer, died on April 29, 2020 in Mumbai. His last film was Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, co-starring Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey, and Dimple Kapadia.

Meanwhile, the makers unveiled the trailer of I Want To Talk on November 5, 2024. In Shoojit Sircar's directorial, Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Arjun who will endure extraordinary challenges in his quest for an ordinary life. The film also stars Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johnny Lever in crucial roles. The upcoming movie will hit the screens on November 22, 2024.

