INSIDE Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s pajama party: Bride’s cute performance on Love Story; Groom grooves to Lungi Dance

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who tied the knot in Mumbai on 3rd January. Post the registered marriage, they headed to Udaipur with their families for a traditional destination wedding. Pictures and videos from Udaipur featuring Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao, and many others went viral on social media. While mehendi ceremony was held in the afternoon yesterday, the newlyweds hosted a fun pajama party for their friends and family members last night.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare dance their hearts out during pajama party in Udaipur

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a ball of a time with their friends during the pajama party in Udaipur. Ira’s cousin Zayn Marie shared some glimpses from the fun party, which shows the couple, as well as the guests dressed in comfy PJs. One of the videos shared by her shows Zayn, and other friends singing Taylor Swift’s Love Story, while Ira Khan cutely performs on the song for Nupur. “@khan.ira you are toooo cute!!! @nupur_popeye you lucky lucky man,” wrote Zayn.

Meanwhile, another video that has surfaced on social media shows Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare dancing their hearts out to Rihanna’s song Please Don’t Stop The Music. In another video, the guests are seen dancing to Lungi Dance. One of the pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s pajama party also shows Aamir Khan seated in the front.

Nupur Shikhare grooves to Lungi Dance at pajama party

Meanwhile, another video shows Nupur Shikhare and his groom squad making a smashing entry at the pajama party. They were all seen dressed in a white shirt, and lungi. Nupur was seen flaunting his cool dance moves as he grooved to the song Lungi Dance. Check out the video below!

Clearly, Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare, and their loved ones had an absolute blast at the pajama party!

Ira Khan’s mehendi ceremony

Ira’s mehendi ceremony was held yesterday, and pictures and videos from the festivities have gone viral on Instagram. For her mehendi ceremony, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter chose a traditional white outfit, and donned quirky sunglasses. She was seen getting mehendi applied on both her arms, while her hubby Nupur posed with her for pictures.

Ira’s cousin Zayn shared a series of pictures from the mehendi ceremony, and they also featured Imran Khan, his rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington, Imran's daughter Imara, and his mother Nuzhat Khan. They were all seen wearing flower crowns on their head.

Meanwhile, another video of Nupur dancing with Mithila Palkar and Zyn on Badshah's popular track Jugnu at the mehendi ceremony went viral on social media.

Kiran Rao dedicates a song to Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao has been present for all the wedding festivities, and she was seen dedicating an English song to the newlyweds during the dinner party which took place the night before Ira's mehendi. The newlyweds were seen slow-dancing as Kiran Rao sang for them.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding festivities

The mehendi ceremony as well as the pajama party took place at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur. Today, the couple will host a sangeet ceremony, which will be held at 7 pm. The wedding festivities will conclude on January 10 with a vow exchange.

