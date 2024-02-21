Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh's Spiderman-themed birthday bash; see PICS

Today, February 21 marks a special day for Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as their little munchkin Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh turned 3 years old. On this occasion, the couple organized a special birthday bash where several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha, Sonam Kapoor and her son Vayu, and many more celebrated the special occasion. Now, a while ago, Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared some inside glimpses from Jeh's Spiderman-themed birthday bash.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan host a Spiderman-themed birthday bash for Jeh

On February 21, taking to her Instagram account, Saba Pataudi shared a bunch of inside glimpses from Jeh's birthday bash as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan organized a cute Spiderman-themed birthday party for their younger son.

In the pictures, Jeh can be seen blowing up the candles as he gets ready to cut the Spiderman cake with the help of his parents. One of the pictures also shows Saba posing with Bebo.

Sharing the pictures, Saba wrote, "Birthday Boy Bash! Mahsha'Allah..#jehjaan turns 3!

Have a look:

At Jeh's birthday party, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor can be seen arriving with their respective kids Raha Kapoor and Vayu Kapoor. Ranbir's niece Samara also attended the event and the maama-bhaanji pair looked happy as they posed for the paps together.

Advertisement

Ranbir looked smart in a black shirt and beige slim-fit pants which were paired with a brown belt, brown shoes, and sunglasses. Samara looked cute in a casual look. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor looked pretty in a beige printed wood notched lapel collar dress. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also attended the party with their daughter Inaaya.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable album for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin, Jehangir Ali Khan. With a carousel of pictures, she posted a cute birthday wish with several unseen pictures as she wrote, “Happy birthday Jeh baba!!! Officially a three-nager (accompanied by a red heart, rainbow and party popper emoji)”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 2012 in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple embraced parenthood in 2016 with the arrival of their son, Taimur Ali Khan, and welcomed their second child, Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan drops unseen PICS ft Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and more to wish ‘Jeh baba’ on his birthday