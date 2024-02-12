INSIDE Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's housewarming bash: Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan and others strike a pose

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and hubby Angad Bedi recently played host to a star-studded house warming party in Mumbai. The star-studded event attracted a constellation of Bollywood stars, including the likes of Ananya Panday, Karan Johar,Riteish Deshmukh, Tahira Kashayp,. Vidya Balan, Navya NavelI Nanda, Kartik Aaryan, among many others. The gathering at Neha Dhupia's Mumbai residence was a perfect blend of glitz and glamour, creating unforgettable moments for everyone involved.

Tahira Kashyap, wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, delighted Instagram followers by posting exclusive snapshots from the gathering. The photos captured her alongside Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, and the host, Neha Dhupia. All adorned in elegant black ensembles, the ladies exuded charm as they struck radiant smiles. Tahira's Instagram share offered a glimpse into the stylish soiree, capturing the radiant moments shared by the talented women in the film industry, creating a visual spectacle.

See Tahira Kashyap's Instagram pics here:

Celebs at Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s housewarming party

Neha Dhupia's recent house party turned into a star-studded affair as Bollywood celebrities flocked to join the festivities. Ananya Panday and Karan Johar made a stylish entrance, both donning chic all-black outfits, capturing the attention of onlookers. Riteish Deshmukh opted for a vibrant t-shirt, while Kartik Aaryan sported a cool combination of a blue t-shirt and white pants. Malaika Arora added a touch of glamour with a white loose shirt paired with black leather pants, showcasing her stand-out style.

Advertisement

The guest list included notable personalities such as Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Vidya Balan accompanied by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, R. Balki, Saiyami Kher, Yuvraj Singh, Chunky Panday with his wife Bhavana Pandey, Maniesh Paul, Sunny Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Kapoor, and his wife Maheep Kapoor.

From seasoned actors to rising stars, the house party became a melting pot of talent, fashion, and entertainment. Each arrival added a new dimension to the celebration, making it a memorable night filled with smiles, style, and shared moments in the glittering world of Bollywood.

Neha recently celebrated husband Angad Bedi's 41st birthday. Sharing the midnight celebration, she posted a video of herself singing the birthday song to a peacefully sleeping Angad and daughter Mehr. She posted, “The mandatory midnight wish… I love you so much that I didn't wake up!!! Happy birthday my love, my life, my world @angadbedi. Also, our mehrunissa is @mehrdhupiabedi.” The heartfelt post captured the essence of a loving celebration and the joy shared within their family, offering a glimpse into the intimate moments of their special day.

Neha Dhupia on the work front

Pinkvilla has obtained exclusive information that Neha Dhupia is preparing for the return of her talk show, No Filter Neha, with its sixth season. Sources close to the show revealed that preparations are in full swing, and the new season will be streamed on JioTV and JioTV+, marking a highly anticipated comeback for the engaging and candid celebrity chat show.

ALSO READ: PICS: Ananya Panday, Riteish Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, and others grace Neha Dhupia's house party