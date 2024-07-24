Did you know Rashmika Mandanna was 'scared' of Vijay Deverakonda while filming for Geetha Govindam?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s chemistry in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindham was loved so much that even after years of the films being released, they are still one of the favorites among moviegoers.

Now, the onscreen couple is even rumored to be dating each other in real life. However, there was a time when Rashmika was scared of Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna was scared of Vijay Deverakonda during Geetha Govindham

While everyone is aware of the phenomenal response to the film Geetha Govindham, not many know the lead actress Rashmika was scared about shooting with the reel Arjun Reddy. Yes, you read that right!

In a throwback interview with The News Minute, the Animal actress said that she was initially scared of Vijay. However, with time and because of his chill attitude, she was able to bond with him eventually.

Rashmika said, "I was scared when I first shot with him (Vijay Deverakonda), as I'm scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow, and I found it easy to work with him.” She added that shooting for the film was a bit easier as she knew his “frequency, his vibe, and it was easy to match up to it."

After Parasuram’s directorial, the duo again shared the screen in Dear Comrade, which was released in 2019. This film too emerged as a blockbuster success, and the audience loved Rashmika and Vijay’s magical chemistry. It was during these two films that they developed a strong bond.

Vijay and Rashmika’s bond was evident when the former took a firm stand for the latter when she was asked about her past relationship with Kannada star Rakshit Shetty by the media during the promotion of their film.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship

Vijay Deverakonda and his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. However, both actors have always maintained that they are 'just good friends' and nothing more than that.

Despite that, on several occasions, Deverakonda and Mandanna have been bombarded with questions regarding each other and their relationship status. Not only that, the actress also shares a very close bond with Vijay's family.

The Geetha Govindam actors often spend quality time with each other by taking vacations. While they never post pictures together, eagle-eyed fans spot similar backgrounds in their pictures.

