INSIDE Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain’s ‘sporty’ themed birthday party ft. Pokémon balloons, Ninja cake, more

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain recently turned six years old. The couple celebrated his birthday in style, and now some inside pictures from the party have surfaced on the internet. It was a ‘sporty’ themed bash with a Ninja cake. The Pokémon balloon decorations are guaranteed to take you back to your childhood.

Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur shared a series of pictures from Zain Kapoor’s 6th birthday party on September 5, 2024. In the first picture, she was seen standing in a basketball court with kids running in the back. Sanah sported athletic wear as per the theme of the party. In another photo, she posed with her father, Pankaj Kapur. The duo was surrounded by colorful balloons, with one saying, 'Zain turns 6!'

Sanah also gave a glimpse of the party decor. Zain’s name was written in golden lights with three ninja cutouts in the background. There were trophies saying 'Zain’s 6th Birthday,' medals, bands, and stickers related to sports. The two-tier birthday cake was Ninja-themed with 'Ninja Zain Is Six' written on the base.

Sanah’s caption read, “When sporty is the vibe and family adds the fun and my zainu turns 6 with the fastest run….please excuse the pun. [birthday, party, nephew, fun, family].”

Advertisement

Have a look at the post!

Mira Rajput posted a photo of the Pokémon balloons on her Instagram Story with the beloved Pikachu at the center. She captioned it, “Gotta catch ‘em all.” The company that arranged the balloons also shared more pictures of other Pokémon and a ‘Happy Birthday Zain’ balloon.

The guests were given crocs decorated with charms as return favors. They also contained a message from the birthday boy, saying, “Thank you for kicking it with me! - Zain.” The company that organized the party favors posted pictures with Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor. The couple also donned sporty looks for the party.

Check out the glimpses here!

Earlier, Mira made a special post for her son’s birthday and wished, “Happy Birthday to my darling Zain. The only one who’s got me dancing to his tunes, with a heart full of love and pockets full of masti.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra reveals Kiara Advani's love for good breakfast buffets during vacations: 'It has become a tradition for us...'