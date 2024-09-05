Sidharth Malhotra reveals Kiara Advani's love for good breakfast buffets during vacations: 'It has become a tradition for us...'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani often go on holidays during special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, or festivals. The couple spends quality time with each other, taking a break from their hectic work schedules. Recently, Sidharth opened up about one of his vacation traditions with Kiara. He revealed that his wife loves good breakfast buffets.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Sidharth Malhotra revealed his love for beach vacations and shared that he enjoys underwater activities like scuba diving or snorkeling. The actor also mentioned his wife, Kiara Advani, being a fan of a good breakfast buffet, which was satisfying after a swim. He said, “It has become a tradition for us to get to a breakfast buffet early and enjoy breakfast together.”

Sidharth also disclosed that he consulted the hotel concierge during their holiday. “I rely on the hotel concierge to try and see how Kiara and I can explore some local activities, see the cultural spots, and try local food,” he stated.

In July 2024, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoyed a getaway to London, where they graced the Wimbledon Championships. They attended the quarter-final match between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner as well as the one between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul.

Sidharth took to Instagram to share their experience. He penned in the caption, “A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at #Wimbledon2024 with my partner in crime @kiaraaliaadvani. Watching @wimbledon's energy live from Centre Court was surreal and special! Thoroughly enjoyed the sport and culture.”

Kiara even shared that they enjoyed the strawberries and cream at the venue. She wrote on Instagram, “I have to to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this has been the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court, strawberries and cream and a fabulous game - doesn’t get better!”

On the work front, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sidharth Malhotra is in advanced conversations to star in the action thriller Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has exciting films like Game Changer, War 2, and Don 3 in her lineup.

