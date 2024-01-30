Ira Khan drops UNSEEN PICS from her mehendi ceremony featuring dad Aamir Khan; pens funny caption

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan had a grand social marriage with her longtime boyfriend and gym trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 10 in Udaipur after their registry marriage on 3rd January. After that, on January 13, the couple had a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai at NMACC. The newlyweds who went to Bali recently for their honeymoon had already shared several pictures and videos from their special day. Today, January 30, Ira took to her social media account and shared some pictures from her mehendi ceremony featuring her dad Aamir Khan.

Ira Khan pens funny caption as she drops mehendi pics ft. dad Aamir Khan

Taking to her Instagram account, Ira Khan shared three unseen pictures from her mehendi ceremony. The pictures featured her father and actor Aamir Khan. In the first snap, the happy father can be seen flaunting his matching mehendi designs of moon, sun, and star with his daughter's tattoos. The second picture showcases the two of them smiling and the third glimpse captures the adorable moment of Aamir planting a kiss on her daughter's cheek.

Sharing the pictures, Ira Khan captioned it, "Thank god I hadn’t gotten the turtles yet!! We’re such cuties" indicating the recent turtle tattoos she got with her husband Nupur Shikhare. Have a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare get matching turtle tattoos

On January 29, Ira Khan took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself and her husband Nupur Shikhare flaunting similar tattoos of a turtle that they got during their Bali honeymoon. However, the designs of their tattoos were different.

Advertisement

She dropped two pictures in her Instagram story. In the first picture, we can see Ira’s tattoo featured two sea turtles. Sharing the photo, Ira penned, “That’s just mad. I’m going to be staring at it all day long,” and added four red heart emojis. The second picture featured the couple showing off their matching tattoos of the turtle. She wrote, “Taking some island back.”

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities in Udaipur began with a welcome dinner on January 7. They had a mehendi ceremony and a fun-filled pajama party the next day.

On the other hand, their wedding reception was attended by the who's who of the Bollywood industry. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to veteran actresses Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Rekha, and many others graced the reception.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan drops UNSEEN fun 'claimed-to-be-rigged-game' glimpses from wedding with Nupur Shikhare