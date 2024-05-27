Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar, Sanjay Mishra and Navneet Nishan's old pic from 1992 is PURE GOLD; fans go 'wow'

Renowned for her roles in the 90s, Navneet Nishan is not just an actress but also a designer. She kickstarted her acting journey with the character Channo in the Bollywood movie Waris and has since portrayed numerous supporting roles in Hindi films and TV serials.

However, it was her portrayal of Tara alongside actor Alok Nath in the Hindi TV serial Tara in 1993 that catapulted her to fame. Recently, the veteran actress shared a captivating throwback picture that is certainly worth a glance.

Navneet Nishan drops major throwback pic

Navneet took to Instagram to share a major throwback from 1992, featuring herself alongside friends and fellow actors. The photo includes Irrfan Khan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar, along with Sanjay Mishra, Deepraj Rana, Roshni Achreja, and others.

Sharing the pic, she captioned it, “1992,my home in lokhandwala..Irfan khan,Sutapa Sikdar,Deepraj Rana,Sanjay Mishra,Roshni,Natasha and me ..kya din thay.”

As soon as Navneet dropped the post, fans flooded the comments, dubbing it as 'absolute gold'. One user exclaimed, "Pure gold indeed! Thank you for sharing, Ma'am." Another reminisced, "Every time I see you, it brings back memories of Dilwale."

Adding to the chorus, a comment read, "Wow #banegiapnibaat Cast members, Lovely to see them again." Expressing admiration, a fan noted, "This is the true picture of struggle." Meanwhile, another fan fondly recalled, "I cherished Bollywood's 90s memories."

Navneet Nishan on working with Aamir Khan in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar ke

Earlier, Navneet Nishan took a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about her time working on the film Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke alongside Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Navneet shared an incident and said, "There was a cute scene which got edited, sadly . After our engagement, I go to Aamir’s house to pick him up and give him a peck on the cheek. There was a lipstick mark on his cheek when I kissed him. And later, Aamir being Aamir said ‘This has to be in continuity’. So, all through the day, he made me kiss his cheek at least 7-8 times."

"I came home and I told my friends that I have kissed Aamir Khan all day long! Meri toh lottery nikal gayi”, Navneet added playfully.

