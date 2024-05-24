Juhi Parmar is one of the most successful actresses of her time, and she garnered immense appreciation for her outstanding performance as Kumkum in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, which ran for almost seven years. The actress also received tremendous love from the audience for her authentic behavior in Bigg Boss 5.

However, in a candid interview with Hautterfly, Juhi Parmar revealed her casting couch experience, where she was once asked to shoot in a two-piece bikini and make compromises for a successful future in the industry.

Juhi Parmar’s casting couch experience

When Juhi was asked about the same, she recalled facing the casting couch when she was just seventeen and a half years old. In the initial stage of her career, a channel head asked her to do a music album shoot where she only had to wear a bikini in front of the camera. Responding to which she courageously said no to the offer.

The agitated channel head challenged the Bigg Boss 5 winner’s principles of not doing any bold scenes. Adding to this, he said, “There is this word called compromise, agar tumne ye nahi kiya to tumko lagta hai ki tum tik sakogi yaha pe (If you will not do compromise, then what do you think will you be able to stand in this industry)?” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Responding to this, Parmar said that if she could not grab any good opportunity following her principles, she would return to her home rather than choose the path of compromise. With this, she walked away from that channel’s office.

After approximately two years, when the 43-year-old actress was doing Shaheen and Choodiyan, she bought a second-hand Maruti 800, and one day, while driving the car when she saw the same channel head standing outside his office, she rolled down the mirrors, and said, “sir maine compromise bhi nahi kiya, aur bahut ache se survive bhi kar rahi hun, aur ye gadi apne paiso ki hai (Sir I’ve not done any compromises, and I am surviving happily, and this car is of my hard-earned money).”

The actress further expressed how positively charged she felt after facing that person.

About Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar is known for her iconic role of Kumkum in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, which soon became a household name on television. But apart from this, she was also part of Woh, Choodiyan, Shaheen, and others. Apart from this, she has also emerged as a winner of Bigg Boss 5.

The actress was last seen in the web series Yeh Meri Family, which featured other stars like Mona Singh, Sanjay Mishra, and others.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Shalin Bhanot gives example of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on being asked THIS