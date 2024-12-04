Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals son Babil Khan is ‘almost in depression’; says, ‘Mere bacche ko chor do’

Late actor Irrfan Khan was one of the extremely talented actors we had in the industry. Following his footsteps, his son Babil Khan has also forayed into the industry. Meanwhile, recently Irrfan’s wife and writer-producer Sutapa Sikdar revealed that their son is ‘almost’ in depression because of the constant comparison with his father.

During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar admitted that their son, Babil Khan has a lot of pressure on him due to constant comparison with his father. She mentioned while their family is still coping with the supreme loss, further adding, "Babil pe bahut zyada pressure hai aur mujhe yeh thik nahin lagta (Babil has a lot of pressure and I don’t feel it’s right)."

Sutapa stressed that this pressure should not be there, noting how Irrfan Khan never had it. She expressed her belief, stating when one doesn’t pressure them, their individuality comes out.

She stated, "It’s not only about work but also about losing the father figure, almost depression mein hai (he is almost in depression)! Usmein yeh stress and compression all the time. As a mother, I feel, ‘Please mere bachche ko chor do (Please, spare my child) '. Also, he is very vulnerable and does not have a fighter's spirit!"

Sutapa admitted that she and her father were very strong, but the Qala actor must have incurred it genetically from somewhere. She explained her point by citing an example of Junior Bachchan stating, “Like, Abhishek Bachchan did amazing work in I Want to Talk but wahi hai...comparisons with legendary Amitabh Bachchan have works against him."

According to her, Babil is also going through a similar situation further, hoping that he overcomes it soon.

Irrfan Khan known for his exceptional work in movies like Billu, Piku and more passed away on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer.

On the professional front, Babil made his acting debut with Qala alongside Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee, which was followed by Friday Night Plan and The Railway Men. Going ahead, he reportedly has Shoojit Sircar’s The Umesh Chronicles in the pipeline, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

