Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan pens emotional note dedicated to his father and Shah Rukh Khan’s scene in Billu; ‘I was too small to understand…’

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan remains quite active on social media. He is often seen sharing heartwarming dedications for his father. Recently, he dropped a video clip from Billu starring the late actor and Shah Rukh Khan. He reminisced about the shot scene as he expressed admiration towards the ‘magic’ created on screen.

A while back, Babil Khan dropped an emotional video clip from the 2009 released film, Billu. The powerful and moving scene featured his father and late actor Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Inspired by his father’s compelling performance in the film, he heaped praise on his exceptional talent and versatility.

He wrote, "I remember this scene being shot, I was on set at the time but I was too small to understand the magic that was happening in creation. It is strange and yet beautiful how life takes away what is most precious to you just to show you the way back to your roots. अपनी जड़ों को भूल कर, वह सदियों पुराना पेड़ भी ज़िंदा नहीं बचता ।"

Reacting to the post, several internet users couldn’t resist expressing Khan’s exceptional acting skills. A fan wrote, "Man!! Those pauses! That rhythm and subsequent breaks in rhythm! Those eyes and the soul peaking through them! This is GENIUS! " another fan wrote, "Enough to make me cry. I wish these two had done more movies together" while a third fan expressed, "Outstanding Legends in 1 frame" and another fan expressed, "This scene from Billu Movie."

The 2009 released film, Billu was a remake of a Malayalam movie called Katha Parayumpol. Both versions were directed by Priyadarshan. The Hindi film starred Irrfan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Lara Dutta in the lead roles, along with special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor.

Meanwhile, speaking of Babil Khan’s work front, following his father’s footsteps, he made his acting debut in 2022 with Anvita Dutt’s Qala which also starred Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in important roles. After that, his acting was lauded in R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon's series The Railway Men, released in 2023.

Furthermore, reportedly he also has Shoojit Sircar’s The Umesh Chronicles in the pipeline, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

