Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream in white corset gown on Day 2 of Red Sea Film Festival; Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor can’t stop hyping her up

When it’s Kareena Kapoor Khan, the affair has to be out and about good looks. The actress is currently in Jeddah attending the coveted Red Sea International Film Festival. After turning heads in her purple velvet gown, the actress recently posted pictures from Day 2 as she ate and left no crumbs in her white outfit.

On December 6, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures revealing her gorgeous look for day 2. The actress channeled her inner fairy in a white corset gown with a collar neck and tail that added to the drama and raised oomph in the fashion quotient. The actress kept a dewy make-up with smokey eyes and shimmery lip-shade.

"Accompanied by white heart emojis day 2," she wrote in the caption.

Soon after the post was shared, Ananya Panday was quick to hit the like button. Karisma Kapoor dropped multiple white hearts and, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Wow (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)." BFF Amrita Arora dropped fire emojis, Dia Mira called her, "Stunning" and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped multiple white heart emojis and called her "gorgeoussss".

Reacting to the post, fans also couldn’t help reacting to the post with one user stating, "White was never so Deadly." another fan mentioned, "All time stunning maa," while a third fan remarked, "Beauuutifuuul Her gram is looking" followed by fire emojis. Another fan mentioned, "Serving looks after looks" while one fan complimented, "Husn pari zameen par".

It was just a few hours back that the actress shared a selfie with a pout on her Instagram story. Her personalized white and green nightwear stole the show.

The ongoing prestigious film festival runs from December 5-12 in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. The opening night saw the attendance of many A-listers, including Aamir Khan, Emily Blunt, Vin Diesel, Will Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Park Sung-hoon, Spike Le, and others.

Speaking of Bebo’s work front, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that she has signed a film which could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years. A source close to the development shared that the director “is among the most celebrated and bankable” filmmakers currently.

