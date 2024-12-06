Aamir Khan is ‘sad’ about chauvinistic films setting Bollywood back by a decade: ‘A lot of people endorse patriarchy...'

Aamir Khan is currently busy with Oscar campaigning for his film Laapataa Ladies. He has been discussing his professional plans and his outlook towards movies. Meanwhile, the actor addressed the issue of Bollywood films promoting a chauvinistic attitude, which he feels "sad" about.

During a recent conversation with BBC Asian Network, Aamir Khan received a compliment for making films that are more than just entertainment. When asked about some contemporary films that encourage a more chauvinistic image of what a man should be, Khan was quick to admit, "Not nice!"

He further added, "It pushes us back a decade. So that's sad. I wish we didn't see that, but that's part of life." Mr. Perfectionist stressed that people have different opinions, each to their own. "A lot of people endorse patriarchy in a strong way, a lot of people endorse patriarchy in a very hidden way," he said, further admitting that it is something we have to deal with.

Additionally, the Laapataa Ladies producer admitted that patriarchy is a deep-rooted concept that can’t go away overnight. A little hesitant, Aamir confessed that "males are very insecure" in a patriarchal society. He emphasized that many men believe they have the power to decide how much independence should be given to the women around them.

"And that's not so nice, but I feel that these are things that will gradually change. And stories can really change people's hearts," he stated. The 59-year-old remarked that one can try to persuade a person with logic during an argument, but that doesn’t go very far. He mentioned that it is through emotional connections—stories and characters that touch people’s hearts—that change can happen gradually.

"It is very unlikely to see a change happening overnight, especially in something like patriarchy," he said in conclusion.

On the work front, Aamir has a packed schedule. He recently confirmed that Sitaare Zameen Par , his upcoming project, will be released next year. In addition to this, he is also working on Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore, 1947, led by Sunny Deol and also starring Preity Zinta in an important role, where Aamir is serving as the producer.

