Is pregnant Athiya Shetty heading to Perth to attend husband KL Rahul’s upcoming test series? Radiating mom-to-be gets spotted at airport

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and her husband KL Rahul announced that they’re expecting their first child earlier this month on November 8, 2024. The soon-to-be mom ever since has everyone’s attention and recently stirred the internet as she was spotted at the airport; leaving fans to wonder if she is headed to Perth to attend her husband's upcoming test series.

Today, on November 19, Athiya Shetty was spotted while she checked in at the airport. The actress avoided the paparazzi as she entered the airport from a different gate and got her documents verified at the counter with other individuals. However, the eagle-eyed paparazzi captured the actress from afar while she was standing at the counter and seemed to be in a hurry while she made her way to catch her flight.

For her latest airport outing, Athiya kept it simple yet significant as she sported a cotton suit. She radiated elegance and grace in a printed kurta paired with matching pants and dupatta. She kept her hair open and carried a black handbag alongside.

Earlier this month on November 8, Athiya and her husband KL Rahul made a joint post announcing their pregnancy. In the post shared, the couple announced, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (sic)," and revealed that their baby is due for next year i.e. 2025.

Soon after the announcement was made, several Bollywood celebrities and loved ones of the couple reacted to the post. Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra Khushi Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, among others, hit the 'like' button.

Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram story and shared the post and captioned it, "blessed" followed by an evil-eye emoji. The excited soon-to-be mama, Ahan Shetty, dropped multiple eye-holding tears emoji.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January 2023 in a simple, intimate wedding ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse.

The actress made her acting debut in Bollywood in 2015 with Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. This was followed by her stint in movies like Mubarakan and Nawabzaade. She was last seen in 2017-released, Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is currently busy with practice for the upcoming test series that will begin on November 22, 2024, in Perth, Australia.

