Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul announce pregnancy: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and more are all hearts, Suniel Shetty calls himself ‘blessed’

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul recently announced the joyous news that they’re expecting their first child. Soon after the good news was made Instagram official, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Kiara Advani, among others, reacted to the couple's most special update. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty called himself 'blessed.'

Today, on November 8, soon after Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared the official post announcing their pregnancy, several Bollywood celebrities and loved ones of the couple reacted to the post. Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra Khushi Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, among others, hit the 'like' button.

Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram story and shared the post and captioned it, "blessed" followed by an evil-eye emoji. The excited soon-to-be mama, Ahan Shetty, dropped multiple eye-holding tears emoji.

Take a look

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt and, Anushka Sharma dropped red-heart and nazar amulet emoji. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday called it the "best news." In addition to this, Rakul Preet Singh exclaimed, "Omgggggg congratulations!!!! So so happppy for you guys," Sonakshi Sinha stated, "Omg omg omg sooooo happy," Arjun Kapoor commented, "Dumpling coming thru" and Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Aww congratulations you guys"

Take a look

Just a few minutes back, Athiya and KL shared a joint post announcing their pregnancy. The couple shared a post that had an evil eye and multiple stars on it. The statement on the post read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," with a white heart dropped in the caption.

Advertisement

Take a look

Earlier in the day, Athiya was also spotted at the airport as she jetted off to an undisclosed location. In a video shared by the paps, the Hero actress kept it casual, sporting a white hoodie paired with jogger pants and pink sneakers. The soon-to-be mom tied her hair in a bun and carried a handbag alongside. As she came out of her car, she was seen attending to a call and, soon after, on her way toward the check-in counter.

Take a look

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, after secretly dating for some time, tied the nuptial knot in January 2023. Their wedding was an intimate affair that took place at Suneil Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse.

On the professional front, Athiya was last seen in 2017-released, Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan calls superstar ‘smartest marketing mind’; reflects on the quality his father has ‘imbibed’ in him