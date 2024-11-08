Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty keeps her airport look comfy and sporty in track pants and sweatshirt

Keep it cool and classy—just like soon-to-be mom Athiya Shetty. The stunning Athiya was recently spotted at the airport, ready to jet off in style. Her outfit was effortlessly chic with a sporty touch. She wore an oversized sweatshirt paired with black track pants, creating a perfect cool vibe. Let’s take a closer look at her entire look.

Athiya Shetty, the mom-to-be, was recently photographed at the airport as she stepped out of her car, wearing an oversized white sweatshirt. The sweatshirt's relaxed, baggy fit and full sleeves perfectly embody cozy, laid-back vibes. This choice of top creates an ideal look for staying warm while maintaining a sporty aesthetic.

To complement her stylish sweatshirt, she paired it with black track pants. The loose-fitting design adds a polished touch to her outfit. With this fantastic combination, the actress has truly mastered the art of turning a sporty outfit into a chic airport look.

The actress opted for a travel-friendly look, accessorizing with round earrings—a classic staple that many of us enjoy wearing. To keep her belongings organized, she chose to hang her Tod tote bag on her shoulder. This elegant, brown-toned bag featured a subtle golden strap hook and the Tod logo, which easily caught attention. The bag appeared spacious enough to carry all her essentials, helping her avoid the risk of misplacing expensive items. Despite its size, the bag exuded a sense of luxury.

When we observe her skin, the pregnancy glow is unmistakable. She chose a low-key look, opting for softly blushed cheeks and subtle pink lipstick. Her brown sunglasses, which have a hint of black, added an extra touch of style, giving off old-school vibes.

Finally, regarding her hair, Athiya pulled it back into a bun and topped it with a clutch. She added a pop of color for her footwear with pink shoes, which were undoubtedly the perfect choice.

Athiya Shetty’s airport look perfectly balances style and comfort. From her choice of sweatshirt to her pink shoes, her entire airport outfit radiates comfort, and she definitely nailed it. This is the kind of look you should consider when you want to appear both cool and classy.

