EXCLUSIVE: The Buckingham Murders actor and celebrity chef Ranveer Brar on 3-week rest after severe injury; Details inside

Renowned celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar needs no introduction. His magical culinary skills can turn a boring food into an exciting delicacy. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that in an unfortunate turn of events, Brar has suffered a severe spine injury and is now on the road to recovery.

A source close to the development exclusively shared with us that Ranveer Brar suffered a severe spine injury after the C6 and C7 vertebrae of his spine got fractured. The doctors have advised him to rest for 3 weeks, and The Buckingham Murders actor is recuperating well, the source further added.

Besides being a judge and host on culinary-based reality shows, Brar has showcased his acting skills in Modern Love Mumbai. The Amazon Prime Video show directed by Hansal Mehta featured him in one of the 6 stories alongside Pratik Gandhi. The story revolves around a gay couple finding their place in a society which is not ready to accept their relationship.

In addition to this, he was also seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan led and Hansal Mehta’s thriller, The Buckingham Murders. While speaking on The Pinkvilla Podcast earlier this year, the celebrity chef candidly shared his working experience with the actress.

Ranveer mentioned that the actress comes well-prepared for the shoot and knows what would be shot. He explained if there were any minor changes in the script, the actress would be quick to point out, 'nhi yeh wala word toh nahi tha (No, this word wasn't there).' She comes very well-prepared on sets. According to him, there is so much to learn from the Singham Again actress as she has the magic of switching into her character the moment 'Action' is said.

On the professional front, Brar currently features on Star vs Food Survival Season 2. In addition to this, he also has his own YouTube channel where he posts videos and shares his magical recipes with his fans.

Brar has also penned a couple of books, his biography, Come Into My Kitchen, was launched in 2016. This was followed by his second book which was titled, A Traditional Twist which encapsulated a myriad of Indian and global recipes.

