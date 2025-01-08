Is Sanya Malhotra dating popular sitarist Rishab Sharma? Netizens think so because of THIS reason

Sanya Malhotra has established herself as one of the most versatile actresses of her generation, earning acclaim for her roles in both films and OTT projects. Her growing popularity has made her a favorite among directors and producers. However, it's not just her professional life that grabs attention—recent photos of Sanya with sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma have sparked rumors, with fans speculating that the two might be dating.

A Reddit user recently shared several pictures of Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, sparking speculation about their relationship. In one photo, the duo was seen together as Rishab took a picture with a fan. They were also spotted attending the same event, posing with the same person in different photos, which led fans to wonder if they're dating.

In the first image, Sanya and Rishab stood in front of a car, likely snapping photos with fans. Sanya wore a cream-hued anarkali with dangling earrings. Rishab Rikhiram Sharma looked charming in a grey kurta and white churidars, with a cream scarf draped over his shoulders. The following two pictures featured a man, whose face was concealed, posing with them separately.

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on the potential romance between the Jawan actress and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. One user expressed, “I just want Sanya to be happy,” while another praised Rishab’s talent, saying, “A very famous sitar player. He is really talented.” Some fans couldn’t help but comment on their chemistry, with one writing, “What a good looking pair! (Assuming, they are a couple).”

Another user noticed their online interactions, stating, “He usually comments on her posts and she also likes his. I always got that kind of feel from them. Hope they are, they look good together.” A different user remarked, “They would make such a lovely (and talented) pair!” and another added, “Omg that’d make a cute couple.”

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, a sitar player and music composer, hails from the renowned Rikhi Ram family, famous for crafting instruments for iconic sitarists. As the last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, he continues to honor his mentor’s legacy. In addition to his musical contributions, Rishab is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya Malhotra is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf. It is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

