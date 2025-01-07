Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal buy luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu worth Rs 44.55 crore? REPORT

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his fashion designer wife, Natasha Dalal, have garnered attention with their latest real estate investment in Mumbai's exclusive Juhu area. The duo recently acquired a lavish apartment in the D'Decor Twenty building for an impressive Rs 44.52 crore.

The 5,112 sq. ft. apartment, situated on the 7th floor of the prestigious building, was formerly owned by D'Decor Exports Private Limited, a leading brand in the home furnishings industry. According to the registration details obtained from IndexTap.com, the property deal was finalized on January 3, 2025, and a significant stamp duty of Rs 2.67 crore was paid.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's apartment includes four exclusive car parking spaces, further underscoring its luxurious appeal. The price per square foot (PSF) for this purchase is Rs 87,089, showcasing the high demand and premium rates in this desirable area, renowned for its celebrity inhabitants and opulent living standards.

The Dhawan family's recent purchase highlights the ongoing trend of Bollywood celebrities investing in prime real estate in Mumbai, reinforcing the city's status as the epicenter of luxury living.

Juhu and Bandra are prominent neighborhoods in Mumbai, home to numerous Bollywood stars. Amitabh Bachchan owns iconic bungalows in Juhu named Pratiksha and Jalsa. Other celebrities, including Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Govinda, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also reside in the Juhu locality.

On the other hand, stars like Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor, among many others, reside in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

On the professional front, Dhawan was recently seen in Kalees' Baby John alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav.

Looking ahead, he will star in Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2, which also features Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor. Additionally, Dhawan is set to appear in JP Dutta's Border 2, where he will share screen space with Sunny Deol, Diljit, and Ahan Shetty.

