Shah Rukh Khan listens to his own songs during drives, reveals Jawan co-actor Sanya Malhotra; recalls advice he shared with her

Sanya Malhotra, who shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, often reflects on her experience working with the superstar. In a recent interview, the actress reminisced about a moment when SRK advised her not to overthink. She also revealed that during car rides, the actor preferred listening to his own songs.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Sanya Malhotra was asked about a life-changing advice she received from Shah Rukh Khan. She recalled that he encouraged her to stop overthinking about life or work. She shared that following his advice has positively impacted her.

When asked about their conversations during car rides, Malhotra revealed that instead of talking, they would simply listen to Khan's songs.

In an old interview with News18, Sanya shared her thoughts on working alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. She described the experience as "surreal" but emphasized that her primary focus was on learning from him.

The Kathal actress admitted that as a devoted fan of SRK, the opportunity to work with him was something she could never have refused. Sanya recalled being captivated by his professionalism and demeanor, saying she was in awe of how he carried himself on and off the set, and she now fully understands why he is so universally loved.

Reflecting on the film's predominantly female cast in powerful roles, she noted how unique the experience was. Sanya highlighted that Jawan challenged the typical narrative in Indian cinema, where male heroes often lead films about women’s causes.

Instead, Shah Rukh Khan's character brought together five strong women, acknowledging their strengths and struggles, as they embarked on a mission far greater than themselves.

She also praised SRK for his respect and equality toward women, mentioning that he would always stand to greet female co-stars or technicians on set, treating everyone with equal regard.

Malhotra remarked that this respect for women is evident in the kinds of films he chooses and the way women are portrayed in his work.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

