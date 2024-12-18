EXCLUSIVE: Will Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Varun Dhawan's Baby John crossover happen? Atlee thinks it's a 'good idea', opens up on plans for Jawan 2

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was director Atlee’s Hindi film debut. The actioner ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. Now, he is part of yet another action-packed movie titled Baby John starring Varun Dhawan. During a chat with fans at the latest edition of Pinkvilla Masterclass, Atlee said coming up with Jawan and Baby John crossover is a good idea. He also spilled the beans about Jawan 2.

Fans are eager to see what director Kalees in his upcoming action thriller film, Baby John with Varun Dhawan. The movie is an adaptation of Atlee's Tamil film Theri who is also co-producing the movie. While talking to Pinkvilla, the Jawan maker spoke about coming up with a crossover of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 hit film and Baby John.

When a fan suggested the same, Atlee said, “Let me check with Shah Rukh sir today and I think he is the sweetest superstar I know and he doesn't have anything. If I ask him ‘Sir, you have to tweet this, he will tweet, sir you have to come for the shoot he will shoot’.

He continued, "So, I've never gone for any favors or any obligations till now. Maybe this gives a good idea. I should pitch it to him I think.” He further stated that he would be meeting SRK soon so he will discuss the crossover with King Khan.

During the chat, Varun Dhawan also stated that SRK gave him immense love when he started shooting Baby John. “He would keep saying ‘Mai aa jaunga teri dubbing me. Humlog ye karte, vo karte. (I will come for your dubbing. We will do this and that)’. He’s been too loving to me whenever I meet him.”

Heaping praise on the Pathaan star, Dhawan added, “He's just such a magnanimous personality. He draws so much good energy, he gives you such good advice that I would love another opportunity to work with him and learn from him for that matter. And it will be cool to obviously work with him.”

When asked if Jawan 2 is on the cards for him, Atlee stated, “All my films have a scope of two but I've never made one. I think it will take some time. See, God always wakes me up at early morning 4 and says ‘Atlee do this’. So, when He's going to say that with idea definitely, I will come. So, till then, I don't have an answer for it.”

For the unknown, Baby John will make it to big screens on December 25, 2024. The thriller also stars Keerthy Suresh in her Hindi debut along with Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff.

