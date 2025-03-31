Eid 2025: Priyanka Chopra celebrates with sweet touch; Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and more share festive wishes
On the special occasion of Eid 2025, many Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and more extended their heartfelt wishes.
Today, March 31, 2025, marks the festive occasion of Eid. Many Bollywood celebrities have extended their heartfelt wishes and love on social media. Priyanka Chopra offered a peek into her celebration with a sweet touch. Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and more shared special posts.
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a picture of a small bowl of traditional sweet. In the caption, she wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating! Sending love and light your way.”
Priyanka Chopra’s story:
Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor posted ‘Eid Mubarak’ wishes on their Stories. Anil Kapoor’s message read, “May Allah accept our prayers, forgive our shortcomings, and bless us all with joy, peace, and prosperity. Let’s celebrate with gratitude and kindness.”
Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor’s stories:
Fardeen Khan shared a sweet selfie with his mother and kids. His caption read, “As this sacred time comes to a close for many around the world, we honor the beauty of restraint, the quiet strength of sacrifice, and the stillness that brings us closer to ourselves and each other.”
The actor continued, “May this Eid be a time of a renewed spirit, deeper awareness, and the compassion that unites us all. Wishing you and your loved ones a warm and joyful Eid Mubarak. With love, Azarius, Diani, Fardeen & Mama Khan.”
Fardeen Khan’s post:
Farhan Akhtar posted a picture with his wife Shibani Dandekar. They were seen dressed in ethnic outfits. The caption said, “We all dream under the same moon .. Eid Mubarak.”
Farhan Akhtar’s post:
Mrunal Thakur, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and more also shared their festive wishes.
