Deva on OTT: Netizens are in awe of Shahid Kapoor’s performance after watching action thriller on Netflix; ‘Bow down before…’

The action thriller Deva was released in cinemas on January 31, 2025. It starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role as a cop. Almost two months after its theatrical release, the film arrived on OTT. Netizens who have watched the movie on Netflix shared their reviews. They were left in awe of Shahid's performance and ‘bowed down’ before his talent.

Many people took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions after watching Shahid Kapoor’s film Deva on OTT.

One person said, “Watched #DevaOnNetflix and I bow down before your talent, @shahidkapoor. You're such a gifted talent. It was a treat to see you explore negative shades in this film with the aura and mass.”

A user wrote, “Watched it last night finally! I might have a lot to say about the story of the film but some other day. For now this ranks right on top in Shahid's best acting CV. What an incredible performance and he just keeps getting better and more flawless. #DevaOnNetflix #ShahidKapoor.”

Another netizen shared, “@shahidkapoor, what’s the secret of your energy? Watching #Deva - Amazing Extraordinary Powerpack Performance, Brilliant Entire Team Work. Absolutely passionate performance in character.”

A tweet stated, “Just finished watching #Deva on Netflix. The movie was entertaining, overall. The story could have been a little better. @shahidkapoor is too good for this kind of role. I really liked the way he acted. 7/10.”

Advertisement

One review read, “Watched #Deva. After a long time, I watched an engaging film. The last twist was great but felt hurtful as well.”

Another post shared, “@shahidkapoor is just awesome in DEVA. It's a film that has to be watched to understand the depth of the thriller. The rage, trauma, & pain of the Shahid character are just intriguingly shown. Brilliant. It's a gem & deserves a sequel. I hope you do it. #Deva.”

Check out more reactions here!

Alongside Shahid Kapoor, the cast of Deva also includes Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal. Deva was released on Netflix on March 28.