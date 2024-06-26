EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Saraf joins Kamal Haasan in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life

In 2023, Kamal Haasan created a stir among the cine-goers by announcing a collaboration with legendary director Mani Ratnam, 35 years after their cult film, Nayakan. Soon after, the duo officially launched the title of the film – Thug Life – with an action-packed video, suggesting a one-of-a-kind gangster drama. The film went on floors in January 2024 and the team has been shooting non-stop ever since. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rohit Saraf has joined the cast of Thug Life, and the actor has already started shooting for his part.

Rohit Saraf comes on board Thug Life with Kamal Haasan

According to a source close to the development, Rohit Saraf has come on board to play a key role in Thug Life. “Rohit is a big fan of both Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him. He has already started shooting for the film and will be seen playing a key catalyst in the story,” revealed a source close to the development.

Thug Life rides on a massive ensemble with Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, Joju George, and Rohit Saraf in key roles. “There are many surprises in Thug Life and the makers are committed to providing a big cinematic experience. The shoot is currently underway, and Mani Ratnam is expected to call it a film wrap by August 2024. The makers are looking at a December 2024 release at this point of time,” the source added.

Advertisement

Rohit Saraf makes his Pan India debut with Thug Life

Thug Life is produced by Raaj Kamal Films with Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies. The film is among the most anticipated of Indian Cinema, mounted on a massive scale. The details around the plot have been kept under wraps for now. Thug Life will mark Rohit Saraf’s foray into the world of Pan India films. Meanwhile, Rohit will also be seen in the Karan Johar-produced, Sunny Sanskari Ki Meenakumari, gearing up for an April 19. 2025 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna team up for Vampires of Vijay Nagar; On floors in November