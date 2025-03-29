WATCH: Shahid Kapoor teaching son Zain to cycle in most hilarious manner is parenting moment you cannot miss

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, son Zain, in 2018. The couple often shares glimpses of their quality time with their kids on social media. Shahid recently dropped a video in which he was seen teaching Zain to cycle in the most hilarious manner. This is one parenting moment you wouldn’t want to miss.

Today, March 29, 2025, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video from his son Zain Kapoor’s latest cycling lesson. In the clip, the little boy was trying to cycle while his father walked alongside him. Shahid was holding his son with a towel as he learned to balance. This unique method promises to leave you in stitches.

In the caption, Shahid wrote, “Teaching your son how to cycle with a towel. Any better suggestions on how this can be easier.”

Have a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post with Zain:

On Shahid Kapoor’s request, netizens shared their suggestions in the comments section of the post. One person said, “@shahidkapoor, add supporting wheels to the cycle and support the cycle from behind; he will learn it,” while another wrote, “Hold it for a while and leave it before he knows; that’s how my dad taught me.”

A user stated, “Very cute moment,” and another called him “Hahaha Super Dad.” A comment read, “Interesting…please keep us updated!” Many others left laughing emojis.

Last year, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, revealed that their son, Zain, was the only one who had her ‘dancing to his tunes.’ On the little one’s birthday in September, Mira penned a sweet note on Instagram. She wrote, “Twinkling eyes and laughter laced with mischief.. Happy Birthday to my darling Zain. The only one who’s got me dancing to his tunes, with a heart full of love and pockets full of masti. Shine bright and dream big, my baby. Love you infinity.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Deva. He portrayed the role of a police officer in the movie. The film is now available to watch on Netflix. Shahid is currently shooting for his new film with Vishal Bhardwaj.