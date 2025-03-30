THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra sent 'I miss you' text to Rani Mukerji from Abhishek Bachchan’s phone; here’s what happened next

Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan share a great bond and have collaborated on several films. Known for their playful camaraderie, they often pulled pranks on each other. One such moment was when the Citadel actress mischievously sent a text from Abhishek’s phone to Rani Mukerji, saying, “I miss you.” Rani’s reaction to the unexpected message was absolutely unmissable!

A year after Bluffmaster was released, Priyanka Chopra appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 2006 and shared a fun prank she played on Abhishek Bachchan. She revealed that she sent a message to Rani Mukerji from Abhishek’s phone as revenge after he had tricked her first.

During the chat, Priyanka explained how Abhishek took her phone, switched it off, and hid it by sitting on it. She searched everywhere, knowing he had it, but he kept denying it. Eventually, he had to return it because he couldn’t sit in the van any longer.

The actress shared that she eventually found Abhishek’s phone and decided to get back at him. When he left it unattended, she and Riteish Deshmukh noticed the perfect opportunity. Seeing the phone lying there, she couldn’t resist the temptation. While Riteish tried to stop her, she was determined to play the prank. She quickly took Abhishek’s phone and hid it away.

When Simi inquired about what she did with the phone, Priyanka Chopra couldn’t help but laugh as she recalled the prank. She confessed that she sent a playful message to Rani Mukerji, pretending to be Abhishek.

She said, "I wrote a message (to Rani) saying, 'I miss you, where have you been? You wanna?'" However, when asked about Rani’s reaction, she admitted that she never found out. Overcome with panic, she quickly switched off the phone, hid it in the van, and took off with Riteish, leaving the situation behind.

Priyanka also recalled that Abhishek Bachchan only realized his phone was missing after half the day had passed. Simi then revealed that Rani had actually responded to the prank message with a puzzled reply, questioning, "Hi AB, what is wrong with you?"

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Priyanka have shared the screen in films like Bluffmaster (2005), Drona (2008), and Dostana (2008).

