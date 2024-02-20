Jackky Bhagnani to make his wedding memorable by gifting Rakul Preet Singh THIS soul-touching surprise; REPORT

The anticipation and excitement around Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding are at an all-time high. The couple has already reached their wedding location and guests have started arriving there too. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun with a dhol night and haldi ceremony. A while ago, it was reported that the groom had planned a special musical surprise for his wife-to-be. Read on to know what that is.

Jackky Bhagnani to dedicate bride Rakul Preet Singh a song on their wedding day

Several Bollywood celebs along with the couple of the hour, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have reached Goa where they will be tying the knot. While everyone is eager to see more glimpses of the celebrity wedding, the Bombay Times reported that Jackky will be surprising Rakul with a heartfelt song which will be an ode to their love story.

A source close to this development informed the publication, “Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul and it will be an important part of the celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and unforgettable. The song promises to be a musical celebration of Jackky and Rakul’s union and the beginning of their beautiful journey together.”

Apparently, the song that the actor-producer will be dedicating to his soon-to-be wife is titled Bin Tere and is written by Mayur Puri. Moreover, the composer of the musical single is Tanishk Bagchi, who has also sung the song along with artists like Zahrah S Khan and Romy.

More about Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh’s wedding in Goa

The couple decided to ditch foreign locations and get married on February 21 in a luxurious hotel in South Goa that holds a special place in their hearts. The beach wedding at ITC Grand is expected to be intimate with only the close ones of the couple in attendance. While both the families have reached the venue, celebs like Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Riteish Deshmukh and his mom Vaishali Deshmukh, Esha Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and others were also spotted arriving at Goa airport to be a part of the festivities.

