Jacqueline Fernandez's exercise and fitness routine to keep your body fit and healthy

Jacqueline Fernandez never misses hitting the gym, exercising, and maintaining a proper diet. She is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry. Her fitness routine is highly motivational and inspires us to start working out right away! She takes her fitness quite seriously. This article will give a peek into Jacqueline Fernandez's exercise and fitness routine along with some fitness tips by the actress.

Jacqueline Fernandez's exercise routine

Jacqueline Fernandez has talked about her fitness regime in several interviews. The actress once told Elle, “As much as I can, I try to take time out for my fitness routine even if it’s just an hour. [After a later night] a good workout makes me feel fresh. It gets tougher to take time out during a busy schedule but I always carry my own food – there’s nothing like being committed to eating right.”

She also added that she balances out her regimen with various forms of exercises, which include Pilates, glute training, dancing, yoga, and hot yoga.

Fernandez shared, "Over the years I’ve learned that you should know your body and it’s strengths and weaknesses. Be disciplined and stay focused on your goals, the rest will eventually follow through."

In an interview with Vogue, Jacqueline shared that she works out for an hour a day and has been at it for years now. The actress also added that balance is key. In an Instagram post, she said that being consistent with yoga has taught her the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what’s even more important, gratitude, for life and being alive.

Five fitness lessons that everyone should learn from Jacqueline are - balance is the key, one should have fun with workouts, put on some good music, personalize your workouts according to your needs, and focus on the journey more than the results.

Jacqueline's fitness coach Shiviham once posted the actress's workout routine on his Instagram handle.

He shared, "Mobility: these are done everyday and focus is all joints and areas of the body which aling with flexibility need the mobility to move through a particular range of motion. Movement: these movements keep changing each day. Idea is to get the body moving in as many planes as possible also working on awareness of muscle, joints and body in space."

He further added, "Activation: idea is to work on the tiny muscles which are deep into the body and are responsible for the health of the joint. Strength work: These alternate between lower body and upper body. Core: core is responsible for everything and thats why working on it is off upmost importance. We keep changing and alternating from upper, lower, obliques and isometric holds.

Lastly, Shivoham added, "Always finish off with working on arm balances and inversions: time to put all that we practiced into movement."

Jacqueline Fernandez's diet

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jacqueline once shared her diet chart, fitness tips, and more. She said, "I work out as much as I can in the morning and a lot of water. I try to drink up as much as I can in the morning itself. Healthy breakfast that's very very important. Try get your workout done in the morning. I have my last meal if on routine around 7 or 8 and off routine, it will be probably around 9 or 9.30. I love breakfast food. Peanut butter, smoothies, and pancakes are my favorite types of food."

The fitness enthusiast Fernandez also shared that it's okay to cheat from time to time and revealed that her favorite cheat meal is pizza or croissant. The actress actually likes to keep things very light. She loves greens, cucumbers, veggies, and protein and the same goes for dinner. For the last supper, she adds soup and prefers anything steamed or grilled. The Kick actress also drinks a lot of water and a lot of antioxidants like fruits, and berries.

Jacqueline Fernandez's fitness tips

During the same interview with us, the 38-year-old actress shared some fitness tips. She added, "I've been able to keep my diet very alkaline and that really helps because if you are someone who gets acne that means it either you're gonna get acidity and heat in your body so you keep things an alkaline that means you are balancing the acidity so look for alkaline foods and balance them."

The actress said, "Someone who drinks coffee, make sure you balance it with green juice later, make sure you have a lot of water, and stay away from fried food and sugar because that actually doesn't really help and an alkaline diet."

Jacqueline Fernandez is a lover of exercise, a balanced diet, and everything that keeps her health fit and fine. If you want to get a toned body like her, start following the above-mentioned pointers right away. It is also advisable to consult a doctor before starting anything.

