Jacqueline Fernandez's lover Sukesh Chandrashekhar hints at ‘biggest surprise’; claims their love story will ‘set an example for generations to come’

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Fateh, starring Sonu Sood. Ahead of its debut, her alleged partner, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, teases a 'biggest surprise' and suggests their love story will become an iconic example for future generations.

According to ETimes, Jacqueline Fernandez recently received a heartfelt letter from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, where he wished her a Happy New Year. He called her his 'Lady Love' and 'Botta Bomma,' sharing that 2025 is their year.

Sukesh further added, "The year where I am gonna, prove my love for you, and gonna pull out the biggest surprise 'of' and 'for' our love, before this world, who thinks I am obsessed, and our love is scary."

He went on to explain that there's no doubt about his obsession with her, believing she loves him even more. He emphasized that his devotion to her has always been unwavering and will remain so forever.

Describing their love as old-school, Sukesh Chandrashekhar mentioned that true love requires an intense obsession with one’s partner. For him, what truly matters isn't the opinions of others but the deep connection they share.

He also expressed that this year would bring healing, particularly by dispelling the negativity surrounding them. He believes that the so-called crime stories were false and that the only truth has been their love and obsession for each other.

He also expressed his admiration for Jacqueline's desi look during the Fateh promotions, thanking her for stunning him. He affectionately called her his real-life Barbie Doll and praised the photoshoot as "dope."

Sukesh Chandrashekhar expressed excitement about the surprises he has planned for the year, starting with their reunion and celebrating their love. He apologized for the difficulties Jacqueline faced in their relationship and promised 2025 would be a fresh start, vowing to make her proud of their love.

Sukesh added, "Trust me, baby, our love story will set an example for generations to come and will surely make you feel proud, my jaan."

Meanwhile, in the ongoing investigation, the Delhi Police have accused Sukesh of swindling Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, of Rs 200 crore. It is alleged that he made false promises about securing bail for her incarcerated husband.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also come under scrutiny due to her connection to the case, with speculation surrounding her possible involvement in laundering the funds allegedly gained from Sukesh’s fraudulent activities.

