Jacqueline Fernandez's lover Sukesh Chandrashekhar wishes Happy Diwali to Housefull 5 actress; 'Our love story is nothing lesser than Ramayan'

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is now gearing up for Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5, often grabs headlines for her personal life. The actress has been allegedly linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after their intimate pictures went viral in 2022. Sukesh has now wished actress Jacqueline a 'Happy Diwali' while expressing that their 'love story is nothing lesser than Ramayan'.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail for an extortion case, has penned a letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Diwali. Sukesh has compared their alleged relationship with Hindu epic Ramayan. In his letter, he addressed Jacqueline as his 'baby' and expressed that he is missing her like 'crazy'.

Sukesh called Diwali "extremely special" and shared that he is waiting for two more bails. The conman noted that this time, the festival is quite different for him while hinting at the possibility of his release in the future. Sukesh described it as his "homecoming".

"Baby our love story is nothing lesser than our great, Ramayan, because just like my Lord Rama who returned from Vanavas with his Sita, I am also returning from this short Vanavas, for my Sita, Jacqueline to win her back all over again and no Ravan can stop this from happening. All the blessing of Lord Rama is with me and my love for you, it's now our time, baby," read an excerpt from his letter.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter to Jacqueline Fernandez further mentions how he can't wait to be with his lady love and celebrate Diwali together next year.

"Baby as now my time for homecoming is almost there, I just can't wait to be together and celebrate this beautiful festival of lights together next year, this will be my last Diwali, here without you in the Lanka, my baby girl," the letter continued.

Expressing his love for her, Sukesh has allegedly shared that the "world might think I am crazy but what does the world ever know what is between us".

Extending his support to her latest song, Stormrider, Sukesh has also announced that he will gift "25 Mahindra Thar roxx” and "200 iPhone 16 Pro" to her fans who will give maximum views to her track on YouTube.

