THROWBACK: When Jacqueliene Fernandez claimed she would do anything for Salman Khan; ‘He is...’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to reunite with Jacqueliene Fernandez for the much-anticipated Kick 2, leaving fans thrilled. Taking a trip down memory lane, there was a time when Jacqueline fondly referred to Salman as her ‘family’ and revealed she would do anything for him.

In an interview with DNA, Jacqueliene Fernandez spoke about how Salman Khan evolved from being a mentor to family for her. She reflected on his steadfast support during her early days in India, even before she was confident about her film choices. She added that their collaboration on Kick marked a turning point in her career and strengthened their special connection.

She shared how Salman Khan has become like family to her, emphasizing her deep respect and gratitude for his unwavering support. She said, "To me, Salman is a family. I respect him a lot and would do anything for him, and I know the feeling is mutual.”

Describing him as a positive force in her life, Jacqueliene appreciated their honest and mutual connection, highlighting how their bond goes beyond professional collaboration.

The Sikandar actor is gearing up to set Dubai ablaze with his charisma, humor, and high-energy dance moves. He is all set to bring Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded to Dubai Harbour on December 7.

Sharing the exciting announcement on Instagram, the superstar unveiled a vibrant poster featuring not just himself but also a star-studded lineup, including Jacqueliene Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Aastha Gill, and Maniesh Paul.

Check it out below!

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for a grand return to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

The action-packed film will feature Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Once Sikandar wraps up, Salman will dive into his next project with director Atlee, which is currently in the writing stage.

Meanwhile, Jacqueliene Fernandez is all set to star in Housefull 5, alongside a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, and more.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is slated for release on June 6, 2025, promising to be another hilarious installment in the popular franchise.