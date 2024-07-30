Sonu Sood announces release date of directorial debut Fateh on his birthday; drops poster of cybercrime thriller ft. Jacqueline Fernandez

Sonu Sood turned 51 today (July 30th) and it's a little more special for his fans and admirers. The actor is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut Fateh co-starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. Touted to be a thrilling cybercrime actioner, Fateh will hit the theatres on January 10, 2025.

Poster of Sonu Sood’s Fateh out

Sood announced the film alongside a new poster featuring him all suited up in the backdrop of a river bridge. Another poster dropped alongside featured Sonu with Jacqueline Fernandez in a suspenseful atmosphere. Both the images had January 10 written in block letters. Sharing the post on his social media handles, Sood wrote, "Be ready for the Nation’s best action film.” See here:-

Internet reacts to announcement of Sonu Sood’s Fateh

Several netizens took to the comment section and shared their excitement in the form of clap, heart, and fire emojis. One user wrote, “Hamare 'Fateh Singh' ne to aag laga deni hai cinema me.” Another added, “This movie has to be a super duper hit.” The third said, “Fateh ki Fateh Ho.” Many users also dropped birthday wishes for the actor.

More about Fateh

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, Fateh according to Sonu Sood is a crucial story and needs everyone’s attention. The movie will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. Fateh promises to take Indian actioners a notch up with its action sequences, which have been designed and shot under the supervision of top Hollywood technicians.

On the work front

Sonu Sood was last seen hosting the 19th and 20th seasons of MTV Roadies and on the Hindi belt featured in Samrat Prithviraj last. Jacqueline on the other hand will soon make her OTT debut with the Jio Cinema-helmed series GOATs. She will be seen locking horns with Neil Nitin Mukesh in the upcoming high school drama.

Fernandez will then feature in Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle, updates regarding which are being shared by Pinkvilla exclusively time and again. The Ahmed Khan directorial will also star Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor among others. It will be a Christmas 2024 release.

