‘Biwi No.1’ Rakul Preet Singh gets special birthday wish from hubby Jackky Bhagnani: ‘Makes me the happiest man alive’

Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her 34th birthday today, October 10, 2024. The actress is having an extremely special year as she tied the knot with the love of her life, Jackky Bhagnani, in February. On his wife’s birthday, Jackky shared a heartfelt wish and called her ‘Biwi No. 1.’ He also stated that spending his life with her made him the ‘happiest man alive.’

Today, Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram and shared a reel featuring memorable moments with his wife, Rakul Preet Singh. The video showed adorable glimpses from their photoshoots, events, vacations, wedding ceremony, and post-marriage time.

In the caption, Jackky reminisced about their journey, saying, “As I pen down my thoughts, I keep reliving all these precious moments we have shared over the years, from the moment we met to the moment we got married, knowing I get to do life with you everyday, makes me the happiest man alive.”

He continued by sharing how Rakul has a profound impact on his life. Jackky stated, “You are such a great person and you never fail to make me proud and in I am in awe of you. You are the one I wanna share my thoughts, my life, my love, the good the bad. Happiest birthday my Biwi No.1. You make our life so beautiful, I’m beyond grateful for you, Have the greatest year my love.”

Have a look at the post!

Touched by her husband's post, Rakul showed love towards him in the comment section. She said, “Love u babyyyyyyyyy my life.” Fans also conveyed birthday wishes to Rakul in the comments. One person said, “@jackkybhagnani @rakulpreet happy birthday Mrs bhagnani,” while another wrote, “Happiest birthday beautiful lady.”

Other users called them a “cute” and “beautiful” couple, while one comment said, “Nice jodi bro.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments.

On the work front, Rakul is currently shooting for her upcoming movie De De Pyaar De 2, which stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. According to Pinkvilla’s exclusive update, the romantic comedy is scheduled to release on May 1, 2025.

Pinkvilla wishes Rakul Preet Singh a very happy birthday and a great year ahead.

