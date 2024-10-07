Kabir Singh actress Nikita Dutta shakes leg on Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ song with Baku shopkeeper; calls superstar 'universal love language'

Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming actioner, King, enjoys a massive fan following around the world. Shah Rukh has been entertaining the audience for more than three decades. Not just fans but celebrities also swoon over his charming personality and screen presence. Recently, Kabir Singh actress Nikita Dutta shook a leg on Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ song with Baku shopkeeper. She called the superstar 'universal love language'.

On October 7, Nikita Dutta took to X to share a video of herself. She can be seen standing at a sweet shop in Baku, Azerbaijan. Nikita can be seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, the track from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The shopkeeper, who played the song in the shop, is also dancing to the iconic song.

The Gold actress looked stunning in a white top, black blazer, and trousers. She also carried a sling bag on her shoulders. Nikita channeled her inner desi as she showed her dance moves at the shop.

In her tweet, the Kabir Singh actress shared that the shopkeeper had a playlist featuring all SRK's songs. She referred to the superstar as a "universal love language".

"There is a universal love language. It’s called @iamsrk. This is a bakalava shop in Baku! This man had an entire playlist full of his songs," read the tweet.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Nikita Dutta got candid about receiving recognition for her role in Kabir Singh. Nikita shared that despite her less screen time in the 2019 film, she was noticed in the movie. The actress added that she did better work in the past. Nikita also noted that Kabir Singh turned out to be lucky for her.

Nikita Dutta made her acting debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. Her other movies include The Big Bull and Dybbuk. She also appeared in the web series, Khakhee: The Bihar Chapter.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, is one of the classic movies of Hindi cinema till date. The 1995 film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as leads.