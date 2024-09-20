Alia Bhatt reveals THIS iconic Shah Rukh Khan scene from DDLJ ft. Kajol gives her goosebumps, butterflies: ‘Every girl has wanted…’

Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, has been an inspiration to many actors in the film industry. One of them is Alia Bhatt, who has often expressed her admiration for the superstar. She recently gushed over him and revealed that his iconic Palat scene with Kajol from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge gives her butterflies and goosebumps. Alia believed that every girl wishes for a recreation of that scene in her life.

In a recent interview with Allure magazine, Alia Bhatt shared that Shah Rukh Khan was the first person that came to her mind when she thought of Indian cinema. She added that it would be the same for many other people. The actress then discussed his Palat scene from DDLJ, where he’s waiting for Kajol to turn back if she loves him. Alia explained the moment and revealed how she felt about it. She said, “Then he’s waiting for her to turn, ‘Palat,’ and then suddenly on cue like she turns, and then the music just swells, and it's like butterflies, goosebumps, everything put together.”

Alia further added, “But I think every girl has wanted that sort of recreation in her life where you look back and there's a guy looking at you or he’s waiting for you to look at him.” Alia concluded by saying that everything about SRK spelled ‘love’ to her, and the Palat scene was all love.

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan have collaborated on screen in the 2016 slice-of-life film Dear Zindagi. She has made a special appearance in his movie Zero, while he did a cameo in her Brahmāstra: Part One—Shiva. Alia also co-produced her maiden production, Darlings, with SRK.

Regarding their upcoming projects, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her action thriller Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala and co-starring Vedang Raina, it is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 11, 2024. Apart from this, she has Alpha and Love & War in her lineup.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is set to kick off the shoot of his next movie, King, very soon. He will be working with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in this Sujoy Ghosh directorial.

