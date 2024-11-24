Ameesha Patel FINALLY reacts on Gadar 2’s climax being changed without her knowledge: ‘I’m sure Anil ji also feels bad…’

Gadar 2 emerged as a massive box-office success, the film starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, who reprised their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakina. During the promotion and even after its release, Ameesha made several statements that hinted at a conflict with the film’s director, Anil Sharma. Recently, the actress shared another revelation about the climax change of Gadar 2. She expressed, "I am sure Anil ji also feels bad and would have thought about keeping the OG ending."

In a chat with Instant Bollywood, Ameesha Patel said, “Yeh sachai thi, aur kab climax mujhe bataye bina shoot bhi hua, mujhe iska kuch pata nahi tha. And I am sure Anil Sharma ji ko bhi ehsaas ho raha hoga, kyunki ultimately unki film hai. ((It was true that the climax was shot without informing her, and she had no knowledge about it. She expressed confidence that Anil Ji might also be realizing this, as it was ultimately his film.)

Patel further added, "So I am sure he also feels bad and thinks, ‘I wish I had kept it to the original ending,’ kyunki collections unki film ke aur badhte. But anyway, bygones are bygones. Anil ji hamesha family rahenge, and I only wish him the best. Film superhit ho gayi, aur kya chahiye.”

(She believed he might regret not sticking to the original ending, as it could have increased the film's box office collections. However, she added that the past was in the past. Ameesha emphasized that Anil Ji would always remain like family to her, and she wished him the best. She concluded by saying that the film had become a superhit, and that was all that mattered.)

Advertisement

For those unaware, one of Ameesha Patel’s fans shared a YouTube link on X that claimed Anil Sharma had planned Gadar 2’s initial climax with Ameesha Patel killing the villain, but he made last minute changes to highlight his son Utkarsh Sharma. The fan tagged Patel, and wrote, “We want to know if this is true”.

Ameesha promptly responded to a fan, confirming the news. She revealed that the director had initially informed her that Sakina would kill the villain, but the climax was ultimately shot without her knowledge.

ALSO READ: Aadar Jain helps fiancé Alekha Advani to pose for paps as they make FIRST APPEARANCE post Roka ceremony