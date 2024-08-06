Kajol drops fun video to thank fans for birthday wishes in the coolest way ever: ‘May you all have palak ka pakoras and panipuri’

Actress Kajol celebrated her 50th birthday on August 5, 2024, and the ever-charming star received an outpouring of love and well-wishes from her family, friends, fans, and fellow celebrities. She later took to social media to share a video expressing her heartfelt gratitude for the warm birthday messages in a unique way.

On Instagram, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress posted a video where she thanked her fans and friends for their birthday wishes with a playful twist. At the end of the video, Kajol can be heard saying, "May you all have palak pakoras and pani puris."

The caption read, "I am so loved, and I am deeply, deeply grateful. To me, that is a well-lived 50! #happybirthdaytome".

Check out the video here:

The birthday girl celebrated her special day by cutting cakes with paps and receiving several heartfelt gifts. She also folded her hands in gratitude, thanking everyone for the love she received.

Kajol's husband, actor Ajay Devgn, shared a touching birthday post for her. He posted a beautiful picture along with a heartfelt caption, expressing his admiration for Kajol today, tomorrow, and always.

The image shows Ajay and Kajol posing together. The caption read, "your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy… well, I’m still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you’re the one who brings joy to our lives Celebrating you today and always Happiest Birthday @kajol."

On the work front, Kajol has a few exciting projects lined up, including Sarzameen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She has a diverse slate of films in the works, covering genres like horror, action, drama, and mystery. Notably, she will be venturing into the horror genre for the first time in her career with the movie Maa.

Kajol is also set to star in Charan Tej Uppalapati's action-packed film Maharagni – Queen of Queens, which marks her reunion with Prabhu Deva after 27 years; their last collaboration was in Rajiv Menon's Minsaara Kanavu.

She described Maharagni as a full-fledged commercial film with strong characters in conflict. Additionally, Kajol will appear in Netflix's Do Patti, where she will take on the role of a police officer.

