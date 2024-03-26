8 Kajol-Ajay Devgn movies that capture the duo’s timeless chemistry

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's on-screen chemistry transcends the silver screen, mirroring their real-life bond as one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. Kajol and Ajay Devgn movies list began with Hulchul and Gundaraj, blossoming into timeless classics like Ishq and Dil Kya Kare.

These dynamic actors effortlessly captivate audiences with their diverse portrayals, from the heartwarming romance of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha to the intense drama of Raju Chacha. Their off-screen camaraderie only enhances their on-screen magic, making every Kajol and Ajay Devgn movie a cinematic treat cherished by fans worldwide.

8 Kajol and Ajay Devgn movies that you can binge-watch this weekend:

1. Ishq

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Anant Mahadevan, Cyrus Khatau

Director: Indra Kumar

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release year: 1997

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ishq is a delightful Bollywood romantic comedy featuring the dynamic duo of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Their chemistry lights up the screen as they play pivotal roles in this love-packed adventure. The film revolves around two couples whose paths intertwine amidst hilarious misunderstandings and heartwarming moments. With its catchy soundtrack and infectious humor, Ishq is a perfect blend of love, laughter, and drama, making it a timeless favorite for audiences seeking a feel-good movie experience.

Advertisement

2. Dil Kya Kare

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Mahima Chaudhry, Akshita Garud, Chandrachur Singh, Farida Jalal

Director: Prakash Jha

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release year: 1999

Where to watch: Hotstar

Dil Kya Kare is a heartfelt Bollywood drama starring the iconic duo, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The film delves into the complexities of love, relationships, and family dynamics. Ajay Devgn portrays the role of a devoted husband torn between his past and present, while Kajol shines as his understanding wife. As they navigate through unexpected twists and turns, the movie beautifully explores themes of sacrifice, forgiveness, and the power of love to overcome obstacles, making it a memorable cinematic experience.

3. Pyar To Hona Hi Tha

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Bijay Anand, Kashmera Shah, Om Puri, Reema Lagoo

Director: Anees Baazmee

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release year: 1998

Where to watch: Prime Video

Pyar To Hona Hi Tha is a charming Bollywood romantic comedy featuring the beloved pair, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Their on-screen chemistry lights up the story as they embark on a journey filled with unexpected twists and turns. Ajay Devgn portrays a charming yet mischievous character, while Kajol adds her trademark wit and charisma to the mix. Set against the backdrop of picturesque locations, the film is a delightful rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and of course, love.

4. Raju Chacha

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Tiku Talsania

Director: Anil Devgan

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Family, Action

Release year: 2000

Where to watch: Prime Video

Raju Chacha is a heartwarming Bollywood family drama starring the talented duo, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Siddhant Rai, a kind-hearted guardian to his late sister's children, portrayed by Kajol. As they navigate through the challenges of blending a new family, they discover the true meaning of love, sacrifice, and belonging. Filled with moments of laughter, tears, and heartfelt emotions, Raju Chacha is a timeless tale of family bonds and unconditional love.

Advertisement

5. Gundaraj

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Mohnish Bahl, Asrani, Sharat Saxena, Sulabha Arya

Director: Guddu Dhanoa

IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama

Release year: 1995

Where to watch: PLEX

Gundaraj is a gripping Bollywood action thriller featuring Ajay Devgn and Kajol in pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn portrays Shankar, a tough and righteous police officer determined to rid the city of crime. Kajol adds depth to the narrative as she portrays Roma, a spirited woman caught in the crossfire of corruption and deceit. As the plot unfolds with intense action sequences and suspenseful twists, Gundaraj captivates audiences with its powerful performances and gripping storyline.

6. Tanhaji

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rathod, Neha Sharma, Devdatta Nage, Sharad Kelkar

Director: Om Raut

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Action, War

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Hotstar

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a riveting historical drama featuring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Ajay Devgn portrays the legendary Maratha warrior, Tanhaji Malusare, who valiantly fought for the Maratha Empire. Kajol plays the role of Savitribai Malusare, Tanhaji's supportive and resilient wife.

Set in the 17th century, the film follows Tanhaji's heroic exploits as he battles against the Mughal Empire's ruthless commander, Udaybhan Singh Rathore, played by Saif Ali Khan. Filled with action, emotion, and patriotism, Tanhaji is a cinematic masterpiece.

7. U Me Aur Hum

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sumeet Raghavan, Karan Khanna, Divya Dutta, Isha Sharvani, Robin Bhatt

Director: Ajay Devgn

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Action

Release year: 2008

Where to watch: JioCinema

U Me Aur Hum is a touching Bollywood romantic drama featuring the talented couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Ajay Devgn portrays the character of Ajay, a charming but flawed man who falls in love with Kajol's character, Piya, aboard a cruise ship. As their romance blossoms, they face the challenges of Piya's early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Through moments of love, laughter, and heartbreak, the film beautifully explores the power of love to overcome adversity and the importance of cherishing every moment together.

Advertisement

8. Toonpur Ka Superrhero

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tanuja, Delnaaz Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari

Director: Kireet Khurana

IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release year: 2010

Where to watch: Zee5

Toonpur Ka Superrhero is a delightful Bollywood comedy adventure starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Ajay Devgn plays Aditya, a skeptical father who finds himself transported to a cartoon world where he becomes a superhero. Kajol shines as Priya, Aditya's supportive wife. As they navigate through this whimsical realm filled with animated characters, they must overcome challenges to save their family and the cartoon world. Filled with humor, action, and heartwarming moments, the film is a fun-filled ride for audiences of all ages.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn movies epitomize the essence of enduring love and mutual respect. Their on-screen collaborations, marked by a blend of romance, drama, and humor, have left an indelible mark on Bollywood. From their early days as co-stars to their evolution as a power couple, their journey remains a testament to the strength of their bond.