Karan Johar reveals apologizing to son after commenting on his weight gain; feels paranoid over Yash consuming sugar

Karan Johar is one of the most loved directors and producers in the Bollywood industry. He has always been vocal about the problems he faces and never hesitates to share them with his fans.

In a recent interview, KJo spoke about his son putting on more weight than his BMI and also revealed that this has got him paranoid. While talking to Faye D’Souza, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani director admitted that he recently 'accidentally' fat-shamed his son during a holiday and instantly regretted it.

Karan Johar apologised to his son for telling him he has put on weight

Karan Johar revealed that it breaks his heart to see his son consume sugar and put on weight which even gets him paranoid. He also admits that he does not want to say this to his son as he feels that this is the age he wants him to live his life. “I want him to be happy and joyous because he is a happy child.”

KJo further added that he can see the genetics and he cannot call it a flaw as he has gotten it from his mother and his son is getting it from him. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director adds that he can see his son walking into that phase and he is going to combat it.

He reveals that he asks his son to play sports and do all that he did not do but realizes that he shouldn’t be this parent. “I wanted my kid to be an individual of his own choice. I am finding myself really struggling from saying insensitive stuff to my own children.”

Karan Johar opened up about a recent incident from his family vacation where he happened to tell his son that he had put on weight. But later he hugged him, apologized, and asked him to eat whatever he wanted.

Karan Johar on the work front

KJo is now gearing up for his upcoming production venture Bad Newz. This film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Amy Virk in pivotal roles and the film is about to release on July 19.

