Karan Johar admits having body dysmorphia; says ‘I self-body shame myself all the time’

Today, Karan Johar is regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of the Indian film industry. The National Film Award-winning director-producer is also known as the star maker who gave many budding actors a platform to showcase their talents.

While we see him as an extrovert, fashion-forward celebrity who prefers speaking his mind, he is also someone who isn’t very comfortable with the way he looks. In a recent interview, he admitted struggling with body dysmorphia. Read on!

Karan Johar talks about dealing with body issues

Karan Johar was recently in a conversation with Faye D’Souza wherein he spoke about his failures. While talking about having body issues, he shared how he finally realized that he wanted to be in the movie industry. He also stated that as a kid, he felt uncomfortable with the way he looked.

When asked if he still carries that weight with him, KJo admitted, “I have body dysmorphia, I am very awkward getting into a pool.” He added that even though he has tried his best to overcome it, he still doesn’t know how to do it without feeling pathetic.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director divulged that this is also the reason why he is often seen in oversized clothes. No matter how much he loses weight or try hard, he always thinks that he is fat. Therefore, he doesn’t want anyone to see any part of his body.

Advertisement

Karan Johar says he self-body shames himself all the time

KJo further stated that he is uncomfortable even while entering the pool and nothing has changed ever since he was eight years old. “I self-body shame myself all the time,” he admitted adding that even in situations of intimacy, he needs to put the lights out.

According to him, if the childhood issues are not dealt with through counseling and therapy, they keep haunting him. This is what happened to him two years ago. He developed social anxiety and was uncomfortable staying in a room full of people who knew him.

“All these issues, all fester and create mental health issues,” he stated adding that two years ago he had a panic attack. Hence, since then, he has been taking therapy and is on medication. Meanwhile, Karan is gearing up for the release of his next production venture, Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Karan Johar planning to re-release Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Filmmaker reveals