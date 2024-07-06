Karan Johar calls out stars demanding Rs 35 crore fees when their films take Rs 3.5 crore opening; says 'How's that math working?'

Karan Johar is one of the most eminent personalities in the Indian film industry. Karan has been quite vocal about certain actors demanding hefty amounts of fees to work with him and how he faces challenges in affording them.

The filmmaker, who has been a part of showbiz for nearly three decades, recently shed light on increasing inflation in the Hindi film industry.

Karan Johar talks about how stars ask for huge fees and are unable to give him profit

In a new interview with ace journalist Faye D'Souza, Karan Johar revealed that he often has to face "movie stars" asking for 35 crore as their fee. However, they end up giving a low opening at the box office.

Speaking of the rise in the cost of the filmmaking process, KJo said that the industry has been experiencing inflation these days. The filmmaker also discussed the fee structure of how he handles his business.

"There are about 10 viable actors in Hindi cinema, and they are all asking for the sun, moon, and earth. So, you pay them; then you pay for the film, and then the marketing expenditure comes. And then your film doesn’t do the numbers," he said.

"Those movie stars asking for Rs 35 crore are opening to Rs 3.5 crore. How’s that math working?" the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director added.

Karan added that it is quite hard to manage all the expenditures, including some stars asking for hefty fees. KJo further said that the filmmaker still keeps creating content as he has to "feed" his organization.

Karan Johar sheds light on the ongoing crisis over theatrical success

Karan Johar also shared that there is a dire need to revamp and redefine the theatrical success of films.

Talking about the ongoing crisis in the industry after several flops in the first half of 2024, KJo said that the audience's consumption of content has recently become quite "definitive." The filmmaker, who is aware of the audience's taste, added that the success of a film depends upon its positive performances in certain cinema halls.

Karan Johar's upcoming project

Karan Johar, who last directed Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani in 2023, is now gearing up for his upcoming production venture, Bad Newz. It will be released on July 19.

