Karan Johar suffers from ‘caption fatigue’ as he tries to write something on sunset while sharing his swimming PIC; says 'that made no sense'

Karan Johar is a celebrity who uses his social media to its full potential. Be it promoting his projects, taking a dig at his peers, making statements about life, and dropping cryptic notes, he does it all. The filmmaker, who has 17.1 million followers on Instagram, is also loved for his witty and fun captions. But recently he admitted having ‘caption fatigue’ when he was unable to pen something sensible about sunset.

Hours ago, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and dropped a picture. In the image, he can be seen enjoying the sunset while being inside an infinity pool. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director started penning something to describe the photo. But he stopped mid-way admitting he is suffering from caption fatigue. KJo expressed, “Sunsets that rise… that made no sense I know but caption fatigue is a real thing…”

Karan is known for directing some blockbuster Bollywood movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Student of the Year, and many others. After taking over the big screen space, he is all set to follow in the footsteps of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and make his OTT debut with a big-budget web series for Netflix. A source privy to the development, exclusively told Pinkvilla, “After collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi, this Karan Johar directorial is the next marquee project in Netflix's repertoire. Karan will be the showrunner for this yet-untitled web series. The script is locked and the vision is to take it on the floor in the first quarter of 2025.”

Advertisement

Sharing that Karan is excited to make his debut in the digital world, the insider stated, “The web series now begins its casting stage and the idea is to bring together an ensemble of renowned actors. Being a Karan Johar show, the web series is considered to be Netflix's most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026.”

This year, KJo produced movies like Yodha, Jigra, and Bad Newz along with web shows, Call Me Bae, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, The Tribe, and others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar to direct a big budget web-series for Netflix