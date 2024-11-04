Karan Johar admits to having constant fear about his kids Yash and Roohi finding out he's single parent; 'I will have to be answerable'

Karan Johar is one of the most successful filmmakers in Bollywood, and he is particularly known for his family dramas and romantic films. But, at heart, he is a father who is concerned for his kids. Recently, Johar revealed having constant fear about his kids, Yash and Roohi's reaction when they find out about him being a single parent. Moreover, he admitted that they will have questions, and he has to give them answers.

The filmmaker recently produced the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 on Netflix. Its team recently held a 'Fab Reunion' session on Netflix India's YouTube channel with Karan, who discussed various aspects of the show, including the personal revelations made by various stars. One of the most significant revelations was made by Neelam Kothari.

After two seasons, she shared insights about her first marriage and divorce from businessman Rishi Sethia in the show with her friend Ekta Kapoor. So, Johar discussed that part of the show with Kothari and mentioned that he was a part of that phase in her life and can recall those moments.

As a result, watching them on-screen made him emotional. The actress also shared details about her daughter Ahana finding out about her divorce from Google, which left her shocked. Citing the moment, Karan Johar confessed he could relate to it because he has been dealing with a similar fear.

He accepted having a constant fear of how he would deal with similar questions from his kids, Yash and Roohi when they will know that he is a single parent. Also, he thinks about their possible reaction when they will know about his modern family situation.

He said, "They will find out things, and I will have to be answerable. Being a single parent, I know I am answerable to my children about so many aspects. Thank you for sharing that, Neelam. It was really beautiful."

For those unaware, Karan Johar is father of twins, Yash and Roohi Johar who were born on February 7, 2017, via surrogacy. The filmmaker has an interesting bond with his kids and often shares glimpses of his banter with them on Instagram for his fans.

