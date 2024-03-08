Kareena Kapoor Khan says Geet will always remain special to her, ‘everyone wanted to be her or be like her’

Kareena Kapoor Khan stands out as an exceptionally versatile actress, leaving a lasting impact on audiences. Her dedication to her craft shines through in every on-screen portrayal. Notably, one of her standout performances came in Imtiaz Ali's romantic comedy, Jab We Met, where she shared the screen with Shahid Kapoor as the iconic character Geet. In a recent interview on No Filter Neha Season 6, Kareena candidly shared her deep affection for the character Geet, shedding light on why it holds a special place in her heart.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why Geet is special to her

Giving audiences a peek into her personal life, Kareena made some fun revelations. She revealed “Jab We Met completed 16 years in the cinema. I think Geet will always be special to everyone because you have never really seen a character who is so honest ,soo loving ,a girl who wants to chase her dreams."

She further added, "Geet in a way was aspirational and inspirational and everyone wanted to be her or be like her. She is evergreen for generations and all times and Geet will always be in me. It kind of transcends all generations - Jab We Met is like a garam dal chawal on a rainy day and that's what Jab We met will always be special.”

About Jab We Met

Jab We Met, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, features a stellar cast including Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Dara Singh, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Pavan Malhotra. Released in 2007, the movie not only received widespread acclaim from critics but also enjoyed significant success at the box office. Notably, Kareena's portrayal of Geet resonated deeply with audiences.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest appearance was in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller, Jaane Jaan, adapting the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, she marked her digital debut with positive reviews. Her upcoming projects include Hansal Mehta's thriller The Buckingham Murders, where she ventures into production. The film received acclaim at the BFI London Film Festival and MAMI Film Festival. Additionally, Kareena is also prepping up for the release of Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

