10 best Kareena Kapoor dialogues that still live rent-free in our minds

Kareena Kapoor’s dialogues in several movies are both entertaining and inspiring. Her way of delivering dialogue never fails to mesmerize audiences. Kareena made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the film Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Famous for playing various characters in a range of film genres—from romantic comedies to crime dramas—Kapoor is the recipient of several awards.

As we talk about Kareena Kapoor’s dialogues, the list is quite long. Let’s have a look at some of the best dialogue of Bebo from various of her films.

Here are 10 best Kareena Kapoor dialogues that never feel old

1. “Main apni favorite hoon”

Movie: Jab We Met (2007)

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met is still one of the favorite films of movie lovers. The above-mentioned line is one of the famous Geet dialogue (Kareena’s character).

In the film, a wealthy but unhappy industrialist meets a vivacious and carefree young woman on a train, and their lives abruptly change. Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), an extremely wealthy yet miserable industrialist, randomly takes a train. There, he meets Geet, a bubbly, chatty, and carefree young woman from Bhatinda (Kareena Kapoor Khan). His life begins to take unforeseen turns as one event leads to another.

2. “Tumhara koi haaq nahi banta ki tum itni khusoorat lago”

Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

This is one of the iconic Poo (Kareena's character) dialogues from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film revolves around the life of Yashvardhan Raichand, a wealthy businessman who lives in Delhi with his family. His household is highly patriarchal and follows traditional values. Rahul, Yash's eldest son, was adopted by him and his wife Nandini at birth, but this fact is unknown to Rohan, Yash's younger son. After completing his studies in London, adult Rahul returns home and falls in love with Anjali, a girl from a lower-income background. However, due to the class difference, his father wouldn't approve of the match.

3. “Hamesha mard hi galat nahi hota, aurat bhi galat ho sakti hai”

Movie: Aitraaz (2004)

This is one of the most popular Kareena Kapoor dialogues. In the story, a successful businessman, Raj, is accused of sexual harassment by his former lover, Sonia, who is now his boss's wife. As the legal battle unfolds, secrets and manipulations come to light, making it a suspenseful exploration of power, deceit, and morality.

4. “Nark mein hoon, par swarg ka raasta jaanti hoon”

Movie: Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

Speaking about the story of Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat (Aamir Khan) investigates a popular film star's death. Before he can solve the complicated case, he has to face his suppressed grief and deal with Rosie -- a sex worker and murderer.

5. “Kaun hai yeh jisne Poo ko mudh kar nahi dekha? Who is he?”

Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)

This is another famous dialogue by Kareena Kapoor that still trends. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and others. The film is directed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers, Karan Johar.

Another famous Poo dialogue from the movie is “Mere saath prom jaane ke liye tum sab ko teen departments mein brilliant hona chahiye - good looks, good looks, and good looks.”

6. “Aurat ke liye mard woh hota hai joh jaanta hai ki woh mard hai. Woh nahi jisse apni chaddi ke andar ki cheez par vishvas kam ho aur usse cheek cheekar duniya ko batana pade ki main mard hoon”

Movie: Ki & Ka (2016)

In the movie Ki & Ka, Kia, an ambitious woman, marries Kabir, a man who prefers the role of a house husband. They enjoy their unconventional relationship until challenges, including ego clashes and jealousy, set in.

7. “Wife dil hai toh husband dhadkan. Wife diya hai toh husband Diwali. Wife zubaan hai toh husband gaali”

Movie: Golmaal 3 (2010)

Golmaal 3 is one of Kareena Kapoor's most popular films, and her dialogues in it are some of the best. In the film, cupid strikes when Pritam, a single father, comes across his college sweetheart, Geeta, in Goa. However, when their respective children go to war with each other, the two find it difficult to reunite.

8. “Chaand jab aadha ho jaave hai na, toh bhi chaand hi kehlave hai”

Movie: Omkara (2006)

Omkara is a Bollywood adaptation of Shakespeare's "Othello." It's a gritty crime drama set in rural India, where political power struggles, betrayal, and jealousy lead to a tragic and violent climax. The film is known for its strong performances, particularly by Ajay Devgn as Omkara.

9. “Tum Gujarati log itne cute hote ho, par tum log ka khana itna khatarnak kyun hota hai - dhokla, fafda, handva, thepla - aaise lagta hai jaise koi missiles hai”

Movie: 3 Idiots

3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and others. In the story, Farhan and Raju form a great bond with Rancho in college due to his positive and refreshing outlook on life. Years later, a bet gives them a chance to look for their long-lost friend whose existence seems rather elusive.

10. “Yeh bolta hai haat mat lagao, duniya haath lagane ke liye paisa deti hai!”

Movie: Chameli (2004)

Chameli is an Indian film directed by Anant Balani. It tells the story of a prostitute, played by Kareena Kapoor, who spends a night with a man trapped in a strange situation. This leads to an unexpected connection and revelations about life and human emotions.

Kareena Kapoor’s dialogues from her movies will forever be iconic. The actress is currently gearing up for the movie Crew, starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

