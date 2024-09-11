Kareena Kapoor Khan says she never had the ‘burning ambition’ to break into Hollywood or do English films: ‘I’ve achieved everything…’

Though many are eager to see Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Hollywood project, the actress has consistently expressed that she doesn't feel the need to pursue one, as she is content with her current work. In a recent interview, The Buckingham Murders star shared her thoughts on overseas opportunities, stating, "I’ve achieved everything I set out to and I never had a burning ambition to break into Hollywood or act in English-language films."

The Jab We Met actress expressed in a chat with Harper's Bazaar that she is satisfied with her life and career, stating that she had accomplished everything she aimed for. Khan mentioned feeling happy that her work is appreciated globally and reiterated that she never had a strong desire to break into Hollywood or act in English-language films.

She added, "My ambitions are about meaningful work and staying true to myself. I’m ambitious, but I’m also grounded in what I have and where I am".

The Chameli actress, known for her fashion sense, expressed that she prefers to be recognized for her work rather than just her appearance. She mentioned that she has never actively pursued that aspect of life, adding that her perspective has shifted over the past decade, and she now feels much happier and more comfortable in her current space.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The thriller is all set to release in theaters on September 13, 2024. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan serve as producers. The screenplay is crafted by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker and Kashyap Kapoor. In addition to Kareena, the film features Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar and others in the cast.

According to reports, The Buckingham Murders will be released in two formats. To maintain authenticity, the film will be presented in its original English version, with a Hindi-dubbed option available for parts of the Indian audience. Since the story takes place in Buckingham, England, local characters speak English in the original Hinglish version, while Indian-origin characters speak accented Hindi.

Khan also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in her kitty. The star-studded film will release on November 1, 2024.

