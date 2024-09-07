The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor Khan's BTS PICS posing mysteriously in a jungle leaves fans anticipating film's release

The countdown to the release of The Buckingham Murders has started already. While the excitement about the film is palpable following the release of the film’s trailer and poster, Bebo has been consistent in teasing fans with the latest glimpses from the upcoming mystery-thriller. Yet again, the actress has shared pictures that skyrocketed the fans' excitement.

Today, on September 7, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from The Buckingham Murders’ sets. In the pictures, the actress piqued audiences’ interest as she was seen in a long overcoat paired with black boots. She was also seen covering her head with the cap.

In a series of pictures, the actress was seen mysteriously posing in the jungle. The second photograph was rather a sun-kissed photo while Bebo looked away from the camera. The third snap was a monochromatic glimpse, followed by another couple of pictures clicked from different angles.

"The deeper you go, the darker it gets. #6DaysToGo #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas on 13th September," the post was captioned.

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t help but throng the comments section expressing their excitement about the film. "Beboo being a Baby ! Can't wait to unfold the mystery!" another fan commented, "Bebo is Superb amazing I can't wait" while a third fan commented, "But it also doesn't happen in cinemas in Turkey" another fan wrote, "That's Bebo style" and another user also wrote, "Can’t wait!"

The upcoming murder mystery narrates unveils around Jasmeet Bhamra, a detective. She has to investigate the case of a missing child while going through a personal tragedy.

Made under the creative direction of the National Award-winning director, Hansal Mehta, the cast of The Buckingham Murders includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu, Assad Raja, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain among others.

Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film is the maiden production of Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. It is poised to release in the theaters on September 13, 2024.

Going further, Kareena also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again in the pipeline for Diwali 2024 release.

