Kareena Kapoor Khan says she 'used to be cool' until THIS happened in her life; Honestly, we don't agree with her

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only a versatile and talented Bollywood actor but also a devoted mother to her children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Bebo often shares humorous and relatable posts about motherhood on social media. Recently, she posted about how she used to be cool until she had kids, but we have to disagree—we still think Bebo’s the coolest!

Taking to Instagram, The Buckingham Murders actress shared a post that read, "I used to be a cool mom, but then I had kids. Now, I am a professional snack distributor and bedtime negotiator".

In her Instagram post, Bebo humorously reflected on the transformation that came with motherhood. She began by describing herself as a "cool mom". However, after becoming a mother, she playfully acknowledges that her role has shifted significantly. She now describes herself as a "professional snack distributor and bedtime negotiator," highlighting the everyday responsibilities and challenges of parenting.

Check out the post here:

Kareena was asked about Taimur and Jeh’s ‘hilarious antics,’ and she mentioned that both her sons resemble their father, Saif Ali Khan. In her conversation with Filme Shilmy, The Crew actress noted that while Jeh looks like her, he has inherited Saif’s mischievousness. She also pointed out that Taimur shares Saif’s sense of humor but is more reserved, similar to his father’s preference for avoiding the camera. Conversely, Jeh resembles her in appearance and demeanor, though his naughtiness is definitely a trait from Saif.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kareena will soon appear in The Buckingham Murders, an investigative thriller set to release on September 13, 2024. For those unaware, TBM premiered internationally at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Khan herself. The screenplay is written by Raghav Raj Kakker, Aseem Arrora, and Kashyap Kapoor. Besides Kareena, the cast includes Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, and others.

Up next, she has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Singham Again will be released on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan admits she never had 'guts' to ask David Dhawan to launch her: ‘The mantra of our family is…’