Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur & Jeh are enjoying New Year vacation with skiing experience and actress can't stop clicking them

The Pataudi family, Kareena Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, are currently enjoying their New Year vacation abroad. Enjoying their time to the core, the actress recently made our weekend even better with glimpses of her sons enjoying skiing.

On December 29, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and posted endearing pictures from a ski resort. The first one featured Taimur Ali Khan. The picture clicked from behind, featuring Tim Tim in his skiing uniform, ready to experience the adventure sport. He held poles in both his hands and stood on the stands. The post was captioned "Mera Beta," followed by a red heart emoji.

Another picture clicked from the front featured the little one's sun-kissed photograph. In the photo, Taimur is seen in a red jacket and neon pants, with his helmet and goggles on point. "Don’t ask me if I Ski! I take my sons pictures (accompanied by a red heart and a laughter emoji) someone needs to (accompanied by a star emoji)."

In addition to this, Jeh, being the show-stealer, added a humorous touch to the photo with his usual antics. "Meanwhile..." followed by a speak-no-evil and a laughter emoji, the post was captioned while Jeh is seen wearing his skiing gear and lying on the snow-capped area. In another photo also, the little munchkin fell on the floor, and the actress humorously asked, "Does this count as skiing?" followed by a laughter emoji.

It was just a couple of days back that Bebo posted pictures on her Instagram from her Christmas celebration. The album screamed pure love and happiness, with one of the pictures featuring the royal couple enjoying a hot beverage sitting next to a Christmas tree. From unwrapping Christmas presents to relishing scrumptious treats, the pictures were all heart.

On the professional front, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Kareena has signed on for a film that could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years. According to the source, the film will go on floors in January 2025 and hit the big screen in 2026. Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in Race 4 alongside Sidharth Malhotra.